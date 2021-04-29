Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.75. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 1,039,224 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $121.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 1,868,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $1,569,437.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,063,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Golden Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 232,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

