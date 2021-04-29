GoldFund (GFUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $333,141.73

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 31.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $333,141.73 and $158.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006751 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000150 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000781 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

