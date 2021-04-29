GoldMint (MNTP) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $395,460.86 and approximately $51.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00067800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00078322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.27 or 0.00813658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00097336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001610 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint (CRYPTO:MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GoldMint Company is a global network of Custody Bot terminals, both proprietary and franchised. They are designed to implement the exchange of physical gold to local fiat currency or GOLD cryptocurrency and vice versa. GoldMint earns commissions on both exchange operations in terminals and transactions that take place on their blockchain network. And, of course, their partners will be able to earn with as well- terminals franchisees, owners of the utility MNTP cryptocurrency and thousands of our clients, who will buy, sell, pawn and transfer physical and digital gold using the infrastructure we created – just as current operations with fiat cash and digital money. The uniqueness of GOLD token which combines the properties of physical gold and cryptocurrencies along with Custody Bot terminal of own design gives us advantages to develop global, profitable and transparent business. MNTP use cases:• It is necessary to record data in the MINT blockchain.• It gives discounts on the GOLD transactions in the MINT blockchain network.• It allows the owner to receive a part of network-wide GOLD commissions.• The MNT owner is allowed to obtain a franchise for the Custody Bot “

GoldMint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

