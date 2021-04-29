Golem Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.32 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Golem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000824 BTC on exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $448.04 million and $5.32 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golem has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00068304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00079504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $460.89 or 0.00847282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00098961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

