Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $285.00

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 276 ($3.61), with a volume of 81858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.50 ($3.44).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Good Energy Group from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £45.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 224.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 189.19.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation.

