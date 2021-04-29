Good Hemp (NASDAQ:GHMP) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Good Hemp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHMP)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

About Good Hemp (NASDAQ:GHMP)

Good Hemp, Inc focuses on the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp-derived beverage products in the United States. It offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; and Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors.

