Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146 million-$156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.43 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.82. 213,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,291. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.31. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at $43,906,736.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $495,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 512,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,967,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,102,836 in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.