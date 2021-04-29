GoPro (GPRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect GoPro to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -117.59 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $257,346.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,600.59. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 611,453 shares of company stock worth $6,335,947. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

