Gourmet Galaxy Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.44 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00003947 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

