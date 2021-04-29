GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.97% of GP Strategies worth $14,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

NYSE GPX opened at $15.47 on Thursday. GP Strategies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $268.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $123.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

