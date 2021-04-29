GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Update

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the March 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GPT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of GPT Group stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. GPT Group has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

