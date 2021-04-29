Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYSE:GPMT opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.