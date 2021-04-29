Graphic Packaging Holding Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

GPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

