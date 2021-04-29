Gray Television (GTN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. On average, analysts expect Gray Television to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Several analysts have commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $675,718.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,796.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 76,350 shares of company stock worth $1,497,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

