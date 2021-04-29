Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.12

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 1291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 12,395 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $196,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,119.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,993.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,485 in the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

