Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.55

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPEAF shares. Bank of America raised Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Portland Estates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

