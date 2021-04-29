Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Linton J. Thomason Sells 4,150 Shares

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00.

Shares of GSBC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.31. 25,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,224. The stock has a market cap of $770.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

