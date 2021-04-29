Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Announces Earnings Results

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.
Shares of GWB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.97. 319,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.33.
In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Great Western Bancorp Company Profile
Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.
