Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPRE. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.68. 83,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,404. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 38.5% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.