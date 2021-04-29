Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GEBRF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,934. Greenbriar Capital has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27.
About Greenbriar Capital
