Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEBRF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,934. Greenbriar Capital has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27.

Get Greenbriar Capital alerts:

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, management, and sale of various real estate properties and renewable energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is also developing 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico and 80 megawatts wind generation project in Utah.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.