Greencoat Renewables PLC Announces Dividend of €0.02 (LON:GRP)

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of GRP remained flat at $GBX 1.19 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 28,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,483. Greencoat Renewables has a twelve month low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.66 ($0.02). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.18. The company has a market cap of £8.82 million and a PE ratio of 40.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.81.
About Greencoat Renewables
