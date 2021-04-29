Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. On average, analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GDYN opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,126.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

