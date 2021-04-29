Grid+ Price Tops $0.24 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and $77,271.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00068198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00079408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $456.18 or 0.00842812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00099270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001674 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.