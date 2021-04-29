Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

Griffon has raised its dividend by 22.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

NYSE GFF traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.48. 250,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,338. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

In related news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,798.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,539.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

