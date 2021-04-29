Grin (GRIN) Trading 4.3% Higher This Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $62.58 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,862.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,771.95 or 0.05146301 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.81 or 0.00478634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $890.35 or 0.01652992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.01 or 0.00768637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.21 or 0.00531361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00064167 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.77 or 0.00432153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004283 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 71,800,260 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

