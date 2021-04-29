Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Shares of GPI stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $168.61. 136,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,744. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $175.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.11.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,175,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $255,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

