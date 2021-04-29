Groupon (GRPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Groupon to post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.81 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. On average, analysts expect Groupon to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Several analysts recently commented on GRPN shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

