Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 114.6% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GCHEF remained flat at $$1.41 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $1.52.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

