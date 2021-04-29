Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 90,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,408,089 shares.The stock last traded at $13.23 and had previously closed at $12.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.48, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

