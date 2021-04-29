GSI Technology (GSIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter.

GSIT opened at $6.26 on Thursday. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other GSI Technology news, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 24,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $198,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,007,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,057,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,810 shares of company stock valued at $462,610. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

