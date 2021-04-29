GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Down 5.9%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.10 and last traded at $33.41. 52,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,220,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.79 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. GSX Techedu’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in GSX Techedu by 3,402.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in GSX Techedu by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GSX Techedu by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 24,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.