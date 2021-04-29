Guardant Health (GH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Guardant Health to post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Guardant Health has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. On average, analysts expect Guardant Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $164.34 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.42 and its 200 day moving average is $137.75.

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,311,756.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 76,915 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $12,207,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,530,280 shares in the company, valued at $401,606,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 888,019 shares of company stock worth $140,288,072 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

