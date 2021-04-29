Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.58

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $4.49. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 84,485 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.79). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 16.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

