Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.58

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $4.49. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 84,485 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.92.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.79). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 16.97%.
About Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.
