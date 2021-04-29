GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $219.23

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $219.23 and last traded at $219.02, with a volume of 7282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.99.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWPH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.75.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.32 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $148.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.46 million. Research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.