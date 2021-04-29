GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 14,270 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 189,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 24,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

