GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 4,299 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $140.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.89 and its 200-day moving average is $122.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.92 and a 52-week high of $140.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

