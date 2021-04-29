GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 145,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Spirit Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAVE. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE SAVE opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

