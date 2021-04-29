GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $111.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.23. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

