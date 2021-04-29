GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.97 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.47 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02.

