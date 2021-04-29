GWM Advisors LLC Buys 32,554 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,554 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

