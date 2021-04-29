GWM Advisors LLC Buys 3,377 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000.

IGV opened at $369.94 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.70 and a 200-day moving average of $347.31.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

