GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,143 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $135.69 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. ICAP raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

