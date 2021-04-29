GWM Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $345,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 38,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,056.8% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 85,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $97.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $98.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.