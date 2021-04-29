GWM Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock opened at $236.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.23.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.