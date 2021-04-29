GWM Advisors LLC Has $6.88 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,648 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

NYSE:BAC opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $345.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

