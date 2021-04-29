GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $157.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $157.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average of $139.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

