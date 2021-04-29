GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 135.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $101.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

