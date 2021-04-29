GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,025,000 after acquiring an additional 909,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,344 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 817,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 757,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,862,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $60.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.