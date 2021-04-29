GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,367 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.09 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

