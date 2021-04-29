GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 13,473 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 219,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 66,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41.

